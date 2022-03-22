TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.74. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,457,884 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $473.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 224.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 541.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 260,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

