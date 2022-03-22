The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKGFY shares. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.53) to GBX 4,550 ($59.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

BKGFY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 9,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

