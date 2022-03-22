The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

DXYN opened at $3.23 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.