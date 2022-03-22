The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will post $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.27. 31,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.34. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

