The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Target Price to $16.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Vertiv stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $65,187,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,611 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,596,381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 796,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

