The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to report sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted sales of $63.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $298.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $299.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $327.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 258,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $654.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

