The India Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The India Fund has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:IFN opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.78.
About The India Fund (Get Rating)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
