The India Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

The India Fund has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:IFN opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

