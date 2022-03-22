The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MOS traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 815,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

