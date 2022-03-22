The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Toro were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

