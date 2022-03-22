The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,990.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

