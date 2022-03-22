Thorne Healthtech Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:THRN)

Thorne Healthtech’s (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thorne Healthtech had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Thorne Healthtech’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of Thorne Healthtech stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13. Thorne Healthtech has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Thorne Healthtech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

