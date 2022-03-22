Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of TWKS opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

