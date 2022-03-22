Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $752.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

