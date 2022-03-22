TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.95. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

