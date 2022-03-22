Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$19,880.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$19,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,082,500.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00.
Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 153,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,969. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.51 and a 1 year high of C$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.69.
About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
