TotemFi Reaches Market Cap of $594,515.08 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market cap of $594,515.08 and approximately $57,467.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.54 or 0.07005743 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00203370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043826 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

