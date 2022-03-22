TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.06 Million

Analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will report sales of $47.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $198.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 492,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,043. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $741.47 million and a P/E ratio of -37.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

