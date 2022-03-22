Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MBS ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,063 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical volume of 774 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.