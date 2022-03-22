Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yumanity Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12,729% compared to the average volume of 48 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.
Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
