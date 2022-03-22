Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yumanity Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12,729% compared to the average volume of 48 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.