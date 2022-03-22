Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA) Announces GBX 91.53 Dividend

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 91.53 ($1.20) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TGA opened at GBX 839.80 ($11.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 594.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 444.70. Transglobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 907.40 ($11.95).

Get Transglobe Energy alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.