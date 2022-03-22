Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

TCN opened at C$20.79 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$12.23 and a 12-month high of C$21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

