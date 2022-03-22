TripCandy (CANDY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $720,475.00

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $895,772.19 and $720,475.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One TripCandy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00036703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00107420 BTC.

CANDY is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,408,738 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

