Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

