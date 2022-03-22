trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 4.1% Higher

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 955,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Several research firms recently commented on TRVG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.