trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 4.1% Higher

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 955,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several research firms recently commented on TRVG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

