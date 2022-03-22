Truist Financial Comments on Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the company will earn ($4.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $140,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

