Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 3,150 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

CBZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

CBIZ stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

