Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 540 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

DUK opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

