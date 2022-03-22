Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.