Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.