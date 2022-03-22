Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

