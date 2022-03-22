Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.27 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

General Mills stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

