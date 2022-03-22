Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $135,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.