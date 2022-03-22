Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $147,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Humana stock opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

