Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $159,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

