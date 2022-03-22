Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

NYSE KMX opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

