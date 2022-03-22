Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

