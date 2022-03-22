TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.