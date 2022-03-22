TurtleCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57,622.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $57,622.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1,609% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,180,150,517 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

