U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,145 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.39. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

