U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,197 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -273.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

