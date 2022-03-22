U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 229.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $283.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.21 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.01.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

