U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

