U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

