U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

