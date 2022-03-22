U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

