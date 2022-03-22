U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.