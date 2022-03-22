U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.