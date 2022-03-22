U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $512,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

