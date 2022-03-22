U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $921.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $894.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $938.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 187.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.