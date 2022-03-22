U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.